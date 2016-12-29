Cherry Creek Mall plans to charge shoppers for parking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Cherry Creek Mall plans to implement a paid parking program by January 20, 2017. The mall is calling the system a "smart system."

Drivers will take a ticket when they pull into the parking garage and then be directed by a sign to the first available parking spaces.

The system also applies to outdoor parking at the mall.

Management says their hand is being forced by drivers who park in the mall lot but don't actually shop at the mall, they take advantage of the other stores and restaurants in the area.

The first hour to park in the garage is free. After that, the fee rises incrementally by hour. A full day will cost you $16.