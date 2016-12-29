Alamo Bowl: CU Buffaloes face Oklahoma State Cowboys Thursday night

SAN ANTONIO — The No. 10 Colorado Buffaloes face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys in Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday night in San Antonio.

The 10-3 Buffs are looking to finish their season on a high note after falling to the University of Washington, 41-10, in the Pac-12 championship game.

It’s the first time both teams in the Alamo Bowl have been ranked in the Top 12.

A win would virtually guarantee the Buffs of a top 10 ranking in the final polls.

There’s also some history between the two teams.

“This game will reunite old rivals from the Big Eight/12 Conference days,” the Alamo Bowl website states.

CU and Oklahoma State were in the Big 12 Conference, and before that the Big Eight Conference, before the Buffaloes left for the Pac-12.

“The schools have played 46 times with Colorado leading the series, 26-19-1,” according to the Alamo Bowl website.

However the Cowboys beat the Buffs in the last two matchups — in 2008 and 2009.

This was CU’s first winning season since 2005. The Buffaloes were Pac-12 South Division champions for the first time since joining the conference.

After turning the team around, coach Mike MacIntre was named the Walter Camp national coach of the year as well as the Pac-12 coach of the year.

The game starts at 7 p.m. MT and airs on ESPN. You can watch it live online for free on the ESPN website.