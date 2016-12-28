Video shows intruder breaking into Westminster restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A suspected intruder is under arrest after being caught on camera breaking into a popular Westminster restaurant.

Surveillance video from multiple angles captured the break-in early Friday morning at Cracovia Polish-American Restaurant & Bar near 92nd and Wadsworth Avenue. Cook Jutta Dellert was in the kitchen when she heard banging against the front door.

“I ran to the phone, grabbed the knife and called 911,” Dellert told FOX31.

While on the phone with 911 dispatchers, Dellert hid in a back stock room ready to defend herself.

Video released to FOX31 shows the intruder making his way past the restaurant bar and toward a back office where a safe was located. Westminster police officers were closing in around the same time.

“[The police] were fantastic and so fast,” said Dellert.

As the suspect tried to make his getaway through a back door, he appeared to sense trouble and started running. He didn’t get far. Officers in the front parking lot area made the arrest.

Jefferson County prosecutors have charged suspect Patrick Earl Wood, 48, with several charges including second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. Meanwhile, Dellert is considering herself very fortunate.

“It all came out well and they caught him right away,” she said.

Even with the boarded-up door, Cracovia is still open-- located at 8121 W. 94th Ave. in Westminster.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the restaurant to help pay for damages.