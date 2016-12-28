× Star Wars fans pay special tribute to Carrie Fisher with lightsaber vigil

DENVER — Colorado Star Wars fans gave actress Carrie Fisher a vigil fit for a rebel princess.

About 400 fans turned out Wednesday night at Wings Over the Rockies for a vigil for the late Star Wars actress.

Fisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

“Yoda told us…death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around us who transform into the Force. Mourn them do not. Miss them do not. But I miss Carrie,” Patrick Gillies, a local Star Wars fan group leader, said to the crowd.

Fisher is best known for her role as Leia in the Star Wars franchise.

“I read about it on my phone and I got really sad. I actually started crying,” fan Marenna Mitchell said.

Mitchell came with her hair done up like Leia’s signature buns. Others dressed in Star Wars costumes, Star Wars clothing and almost everyone had a lightsaber.

Members of Light Side and the Dark Side were there to pay their respects.

“No matter what side you prefer to be on, there’s respect for Princess Leia and especially for Carrie Fisher,” lifelong fan Mario Rosario said.

Aside from her role in Star Wars, Fisher fans describe the late actress as a role model, especially for those suffering from mental illness and addiction.

“As a person technically with a mental illness, she was always a very big role model for me,” teenager Annie Stevenson told FOX31.

Stevenson was recently diagnosed with a form of Autism, and says Fisher’s success is an inspiration.

“She was so out there and she made it feel normal, which isn’t something that you get a lot of times,” she said.

The group held a candlelight vigil for Fisher surrounding a replica X-Wing Fighter from the movies. The replica aircraft is one of only three in existence, and is signed by most of the main Star Wars cast and crew, including Harrison Ford and George Lucas.

“The Force be with you always Carrie,” Gillies told the crowd.

They ended the vigil in a moment of silence, as everyone raised their lightsabers in the air to say goodbye.