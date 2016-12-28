× Season over for Denver Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware

DENVER — DeMarcus Ware, the Denver Broncos’ linebacker and team captain, has played his final game for the 2016 season. Some are speculating it could be the end of his NFL career.

The Broncos placed Ware, a nine-time Pro Bowler and potential Hall of Famer, on injured reserve Wednesday due to a back injury.

Ware, who turns 35 in July, is in the final year of his three-year contract with the Broncos.

He fractured his forearm in a Week 2 win over Indianapolis and returned to face San Diego in Week 8.

Ware will finish the season playing in 10 game, recording 15 tackles and four sacks.

Ware tweeted Wednesday afternoon, “Pedal is always to the metal and fuel is still in the tank.”