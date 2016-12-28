Report: Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital after possible stroke

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of the late Carrie Fisher, has been rushed to the hospital, TMZ reports.

Reynolds suffered a medical emergency — possibly a stroke — according to TMZ.

Reynolds was at her son’s home in Beverly Hills, discussing funeral plans for Fisher, and someone called 911 from the house just after 1 p.m. Family sources tell TMZ they called 911 to report a possible stroke.

Reynolds, 84, has reportedly been distraught since her daughter suffered a cardiac emergency on a United flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

The ambulance just took Reynolds to a nearby emergency room.

