President-elect Trump: ‘Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!’
We’re just weeks away from Donald Trump being sworn into the highest office of the land.
President Barack Obama has repeatedly pledged a smooth transition, but President-elect Donald Trump is expressing frustration with the process on Twitter.
The tweet comes after President Obama said in an interview published this week that he could have beaten Trump in the 2016 election if he were eligible to run a third time.
“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.
Trump quickly responded to Obama’s claim.
Trump has disputed Obama’s claim, citing voters’ displeasure with the affordable care act, terrorism and the economy.