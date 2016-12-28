× President-elect Trump: ‘Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!’

We’re just weeks away from Donald Trump being sworn into the highest office of the land.

President Barack Obama has repeatedly pledged a smooth transition, but President-elect Donald Trump is expressing frustration with the process on Twitter.

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

The tweet comes after President Obama said in an interview published this week that he could have beaten Trump in the 2016 election if he were eligible to run a third time.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

Trump quickly responded to Obama’s claim.

President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.The voters wanted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2016

Trump has disputed Obama’s claim, citing voters’ displeasure with the affordable care act, terrorism and the economy.