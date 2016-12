Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Littleton school district is rallying behind one of its principals after she became paralyzed from the waist down in a skiing accident over the weekend.

Allyson Mallory was snowboarding at Keystone when she hit a hill too quickly and landed on her back. The Littleton school district has raised more than $20,000 towards her recovery in just about 24 hours.

Mallory's family tells FOX31 that Mallory is in good spirits at St. Anthony's hospital and she looks forward to returning to school soon.