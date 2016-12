Interstate 70 is shut down in Silverthorne after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Closed- EB I-70 @ 205 b/c accident,MM 216 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2016

The Colorado Department of Transportation said it was a safety closure due to multiple accidents east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

Our live cameras near Loveland Ski area show extremely windy, snowy conditions.

Loveland Pass is also closed due to avalanche danger.

CLOSED- US 6 Loveland Pass b/c avalanche hazard;HazMat vehicles use Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70 @ top of hour,other traffic held;Delays possi — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2016

You can see live cameras of the road conditions in the area and see all the travel alerts for the state on CDOT’s website.