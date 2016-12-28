Good Samaritan returns lost wallet with everything still inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Dustyn Dickson was horrified when he lost his wallet, but floored when someone found it and returned it to his home with everything left inside.

The 26-year-old father says he was at Toys R Us on Tuesday with his daughter when he left that wallet behind. Inside was over $1,000 in cash as well as 2 debit cards and a credit card.

Once Dickson realized what had happened, he frantically tried to re-trace his steps looking everywhere he could think of.

"I was looking all over town, I was looking in parking lots," Dickson said. "Nobody had it."

The one place he didn't look was his home surveillance system where a good Samaritan had dropped it off with everything still inside.

"My fiance called and said your wallet's at the house," Dickson said.

The man first flashed the wallet to the camera and then left it inside the screen door.

"Every dollar, every gift card, nothing was missing," Dickson said. "And they didn't leave a note. Kind of a bummer."

After posting it on Facebook, Dickson found the mystery man. But the man didn't want any more recognition.

"They're actually struggling, they had a flood recently and it destroyed their top floor," Dickson said.

Now Dickson is doing what he can to give back to the man who showed the utmost character - and did the right thing.

"It's a great feeling to know that there are people like that, out there."