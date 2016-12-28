Foods to Beat the Winter Blues

Winter is known for being a serious mood-killer, with seasonal affective disorder, holiday overwhelm, and loneliness being a common occurrence during these cold months.  Fortunately there are many ways to cope. By adding mood-boosting foods, we can experience a more relaxed and enjoyable holiday season. Lanie Jacobs-Banner, nutritional health coach for Natural Grocers  shares some ways to beat the winter blues and a quick and easy recipe for homemade Almond Chia Truffles.