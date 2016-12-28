Deputies use CPR to save dog after house fire in Lyons

LYONS, Colo. — When a fire broke out at a home in Lyons early Wednesday morning, the three people living in the house were able to escape safely. But the family dog might not have survived without the help of deputies.

The call came in just after 4 a.m., according to a statement released by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and crews from the Lyons, Pinewood Springs and Hygiene Fire Departments rushed to the home on Evans Street.

When they arrived, they found the garage was fully engulfed in flames. The three residents and two cats escaped and were not hurt, but the family dog, Trixie, was in bad shape.

Deputies started performing CPR on Trixie and were able to save her, the sheriff’s office said.

Unfortunately, the fire caused significant damage to the house and the residents can’t stay there. Victim advocates from the sheriff’s office along with the Red Cross are working to help them.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.