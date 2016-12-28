Denver police acknowledge weak trust within community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver police chief Robert White is speaking about how the perception of police work has changed in light of shootings of unarmed people, here and across the country.

He admits that building trust within the community here hasn't been easy, especially after an unarmed teen girl driving a stolen car was shot and killed back in January of 2015.

The department is working with communities to change the public perceptive of the police culture. They went door-to-door last month, meeting homeowners and delivering light bulbs for front porches.

Chief White says good police work involves calming situations that could turn violent.