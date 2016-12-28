CSP needs more funding to patrol U.S. 36

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado State Patrol wants more money to enforce the law along U.S. 36.

CSP says the newly expanded highway between Denver and Boulder has attracted too many lane dodgers and speeders.

In order to combat speeding and aggressive driving, CSP wants to beef up patrolling along the highway but that will take more funding.

Hiring two more Troopers to specifically work that corridor is the ultimate goal. CSP says the issue is not so much catching people who are cheating the system by weaving out of paid lanes, but to keep the highway safe. FOX31 reporter Jim Hooley has more.