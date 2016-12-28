CSP: Driver who went off elevated section of I-76 may have been high

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man killed yesterday in the deadly crash on I-76 near York St. has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Griego.

State troopers now say marijuana and speeding may have been factors in the deadly crash that also injured a woman and two young girls.

According to investigators, Griego was the driver of the black truck seen speeding down the highway around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say the truck was going nearly 100 mph and using the shoulder of the highway to weave in and out of traffic. Troopers say when Griego lost control, he blew through a guardrail, went airborne and flipped the truck nearly 20 feet down onto the road below.

Investigators say Griego was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected and killed on scene.

Also in the truck according to family, Griego’s girlfriend, Carrie Anne Pickens. Family says she suffered a shattered pelvis and broke her spine in three places and remains in a coma fighting for her life.

The girls, 7-year-old Jazlynn has a punctured lung and 6-year-old Alexis has a fractured skull and broken collar bone. Both girls are expected to survive.

Family has set up a fundraising page to help the family with expenses.

The crash is still under investigation.