Cancer patient meets hockey idols thanks to special hospital program

DENVER -- Medicine comes in many forms and for 26-year-old Will Grimsley, that medicine is hockey.

Two years ago, Grimsley graduated CSU with a forestry degree and a position with the Denver Zoo.

Shortly after his graduation, he saw his doctor and was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer. Grimsley is currently in the fight of his life with chemotherapy and drugs his constant companion.

Thanks to UC Health and their Moments to Shine program, Grimsley had the rare opportunity to meet his favorite hockey team, the Colorado Avalanche.

FOX31 reporter Dan Daru reports.