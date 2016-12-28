× Burke Ramsey sues CBS for $750 million after documentary accuses him of killing his sister, JonBenet

The brother of JonBenet Ramsey has filed a lawsuit against CBS Corporation, claiming the the company slandered him by accusing him of killing his sister.

Burke Ramsey is reportedly seeking $250 million in compensatory damages and $500 million in punitive damages, Fox News reports.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County, Michigan.

“CBS and Critical Content knowingly and intentionally published false and defamatory statements conveying that Burke killed JonBenét, engaged in a criminal cover up with his parents and lied to the police,” The Denver Post quoted the lawsuit as stating.

The four-hour docuseries called “The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey” aired on CBS during prime time on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. It was reportedly viewed by more than 10 million people.

In the docuseries, “special investigators” concluded that Burke Ramsey, who was 9 years old at the time, killed his sister and that his parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, staged the scene to protect their son.

The 6-year-old girl was reported missing the morning of Dec. 26, 1996. Her mother Patsy Ramsey called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note was found. Her father John Ramsey found her body. An autopsy declared she died of strangulation.

In October, Burke Ramsey’s attorney filed a $150 million lawsuit against forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz, who appeared in the CBS documentary.

The suit against Spitz accused him of making “unsupported, false and sensational statements and accusations.”

“[Spitz] explicitly and falsely stated that Burke Ramsey killed his sister,” the lawsuit claims, citing an interview Spitz did with CBS Detroit in September.

The lawsuit against Spitz claims Burke Ramsey was asleep when an “unknown assailant brutally tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered his sister.” It also points out that officials in the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office have publicly stated, on numerous occasions, that Burke Ramsey was not a suspect in his sister’s murder.

According to Business Insider, “CBS stands by the broadcast and will do so in court.”

Boulder Police Chief Greg Testa released a video statement in September saying the department remains focused on the investigation into the death of JonBenet Ramsey.

“We have not and will not give up,” Testa said. “We remain focused on this investigation and finding justice for JonBenet.”