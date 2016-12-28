× Broncos to play both Siemian, Lynch against Oakland Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will play both their quarterbacks when they face the Oakland Raiders at Mile High on Sunday night, coach Gary Kubiak said on Wednesday.

After being eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, it will be the final game of the season for the Super Bowl 50 champions.

Trevor Siemian will start the game and back-up rookie quarterback Paxton Lynch will play later enter the game, according to Kubiak.

“I am going to play them both. They are both young players, obviously one of them is younger than the other by about 10 or 11 games,” Kubiak said. “I think Trevor deserves the right to go back out there as a starter.”

“[Siemian has] done a lot of good things this year. He’s a young player that needs to keep going. I want him to get the Kansas City taste out of his mouth,” the coach added.

“I was more excited than anything to get the opportunity to play again,” Lynch said. “The coaches make the decision on who starts and who plays, so I’m just happy to get out there and get some playing time and get some reps with those ones.”

Siemian added, “Obviously I thought that I would play. I’ll just make the most of the reps that I get and hopefully put us in a position to win.”

Kubiak also added that both quarterbacks are part of the team’s future.

“They’re both part of the future. They’re two good, young players,” Kubiak said. “From an organizational standpoint, we have two good, young quarterbacks.”