Aggressive driving played part in fatal crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY -- Officials are confirming that aggressive driving and excessive speed played a factor in the crash that left a man dead and three people hurt. It happened when a pickup truck went off an elevated section of Interstate 76 in Denver Tuesday morning and landed on the street below.

Investigators say the truck landed on its back end and flipped onto its roof.

York Avenue was closed in both directions as police investigated the deadly crash. All lanes of I-76 remained open.

Investigators initially said they were looking into whether road rage may have been a factor, but later said surveillance video showed no other drivers or vehicles were involved.

Officials say the truck was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before it clipped a semi truck and went airborne.

Witnesses said the truck was going about 100 mph when it crashed through a guard rail and went off the road.

There were two adults and two children in the Nissan truck, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The man who was driving was thrown from the truck and died. The Colorado State Patrol said neither of the adults were wearing seat belts.

A female passenger and two children were taken to the hospital. The woman is in critical condition. There is no word on the condition of the children.

The identities, ages and genders of those involved have not been released and officials are investigating the cause and manner of the crash.