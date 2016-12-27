NYPD gives ‘all clear’ after report of suspicious package at Trump Tower

Posted 3:04 pm, December 27, 2016, by , Updated at 03:30PM, December 27, 2016
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The New York Police Department has given the “all clear” after partially evacuating Trump Tower in Manhattan.

People were evacuated from the building Tuesday afternoon, after reports of a suspicious package in the lobby.

President-elect Donald Trump is currently staying at his home in Florida.  He has not released a statement on the evacuation.

Numerous NYPD and FDNY units responded to Trump Tower, according to our sister station WPIX.

Trump Tower sits along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets.

A witness tweeted video of people running through the lobby.

 