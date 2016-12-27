NYPD gives ‘all clear’ after report of suspicious package at Trump Tower
MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The New York Police Department has given the “all clear” after partially evacuating Trump Tower in Manhattan.
People were evacuated from the building Tuesday afternoon, after reports of a suspicious package in the lobby.
President-elect Donald Trump is currently staying at his home in Florida. He has not released a statement on the evacuation.
Numerous NYPD and FDNY units responded to Trump Tower, according to our sister station WPIX.
Trump Tower sits along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets.
A witness tweeted video of people running through the lobby.