× NYPD gives ‘all clear’ after report of suspicious package at Trump Tower

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The New York Police Department has given the “all clear” after partially evacuating Trump Tower in Manhattan.

People were evacuated from the building Tuesday afternoon, after reports of a suspicious package in the lobby.

Suspicious package at Trump Tower has been examined by NYPD Bomb Squad. Deemed to be an unattended bag and safe. pic.twitter.com/0vcyDi8TMA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 27, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump is currently staying at his home in Florida. He has not released a statement on the evacuation.

Numerous NYPD and FDNY units responded to Trump Tower, according to our sister station WPIX.

Trump Tower sits along Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets.

A witness tweeted video of people running through the lobby.