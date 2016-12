DENVER — A power outage forced several big stores in Denver to shut down Tuesday morning.

Several businesses near South Colorado Boulevard and East Mexico Avenue were impacted, including Best Buy, Petco, Ross and others.

Crews at the scene told FOX31 Denver a generator at Petco started on fire because it was over working.

The power outage also impacted people in buildings nearby.

Crews @DenverFireDept check for people trapped in elevators due power outage near Mexico Ave & Colorado @KDVR #kdvr pic.twitter.com/8KJDYRX05G — bstew (@bstew122) December 27, 2016