SALT LAKE CITY, Utah -- President-elect Donald Trump is preparing for his inauguration on Jan. 20 but there is now a petition asking the Mormon Tabernacle Choir not to perform at the event.

Just days after it was posted online, it has reached nearly 15-thousand signatures.

Those who signed argue that Trump does not reflect the value of the L.D.S. Religion.

Randall Thacker posted the petition and plans to personally deliver it to the choir and leaders of the L.D.S. Church sometime next week.