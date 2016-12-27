× Denver Star Wars fans react to Carrie Fisher’s death

DENVER — It was a bittersweet day at the Denver Art Museum and their Star Wars costume exhibit.

As word spread that Carrie Fisher had died, countless people left messages to memorialize their beloved Princess Leia.

The exhibit features Fisher’s white gown costume as well as the well known “slave bikini.”

“It feels like my childhood is going away,” Gwen Young, a lifelong fan, said.

“When we grew up she was the first strong female warrior and everybody wanted to be her – I remember dressing up like her for Halloween when I was kid,” Young added.

If you are wondering why Fisher’s death is garnering so much attention. Perhaps Star Wars fan Michael Mason explained it best.

“It really is kinda like a death in the family because she means so much to so many different people,” Mason said.

The exhibit is open until April. You can see photos from the exhibit here.