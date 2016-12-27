Daybreak Delights: Bourbon Pecan & Apricot Crowned Brie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Bourbon Pecan & Apricot Crowned Brie.

Bourbon Pecan & Apricot Crowned Brie

What you Need:

1 Cup Pecans

1 Cup Dried Apricots-Chopped

1 Cup packed Brown Sugar

1/2 Cup Kentucky Bourbon

1 Large Round of French Brie, or 2 small rounds

What to Do:

Unwrap Brie cheese and place on a stand

In a sauce pan combine brown sugar, and Bourbon and heat until sugar is dissolved. Add in pecans and chopped dried apricots, stir to combine and continue to heat until the sugar mixture is bubbling and slightly thickened.

Spoon or pour mixture from sauce pan over the Brie.

Serve with gourmet crackers and Enjoy