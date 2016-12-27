Crews fighting fire at Chili’s restaurant in Highlands Ranch

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Crews from Littleton Fire Rescue and South Metro Fire worked to put out a fire at a Chili’s restaurant at East County Line Road and South University Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
Heavy smoke from the fire forced crews to stop traffic on southbound University at about 3:20 p.m.
According to the City of Littleton, part of the building has collapsed.
The restaurant was fully engulfed in flames, the Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter just before 4 p.m.
There was no word on what sparked the fire or whether anyone was hurt.
We have a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh this page for updates.
39.566239 -104.960376