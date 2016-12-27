× Check today’s Starbucks stores offering free drinks

DENVER — Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer to combat the post-holiday blues but only at certain locations, which rotate each day.

The coffee chain is giving out free tall size espresso drinks at three different stores through Jan. 2. from 1-2 p.m.

Each day, for one hour, customers will receive the freebie.

To score your free Starbucks today, visit these locations:

Castle Rock

62 Founders Parkway, #A

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Cherry Hills

5910 S. University Blvd #D-3

Greenwood Village, CO

120th & Huron

1171 W. 120Th, Ste. B

Westminster, CO 80234