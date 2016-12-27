Check today’s Starbucks stores offering free drinks
DENVER — Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer to combat the post-holiday blues but only at certain locations, which rotate each day.
The coffee chain is giving out free tall size espresso drinks at three different stores through Jan. 2. from 1-2 p.m.
Each day, for one hour, customers will receive the freebie.
To score your free Starbucks today, visit these locations:
- Castle Rock
62 Founders Parkway, #A
Castle Rock, CO 80104
- Cherry Hills
5910 S. University Blvd #D-3
Greenwood Village, CO
- 120th & Huron
1171 W. 120Th, Ste. B
Westminster, CO 80234