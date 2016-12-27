Raw Video: Car flies off bridge in fatal crash, closes York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY -- Officials reported a crash and road closure at York and Interstate 76 Tuesday morning. York is closed in both directions and alternate routes are advised.

All lanes are still open on I-76.

A vehicle flew off the bridge at Interstate 76 onto York, ejecting one person.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the accident involved 2 adults and 2 children traveling in a Nissan pickup truck.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and 3 others were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the truck was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before clipping a semi truck and going airborne.

The identities, ages and genders of those involved have not been released and officials are investigating the cause and manner of the crash.