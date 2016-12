× Starbucks offers free drinks for 10 days

DENVER — Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer to combat the post-holiday blues.

The coffee chain is giving out free tall size espresso drinks at some locations for ten days.

The deal started yesterday and runs through Jan. 2. from 1-2 p.m.

Each day, for one hour, customers will receive a freebie.

Visit the company’s website starbuckscheer.com to find out which select locations will offer the free drinks.