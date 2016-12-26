Winter wallops Colorado, snowpack jumps to 115% of normal

COLORADO – Heavy snowfall over the Christmas holiday pushed Colorado’s statewide average snowpack up to 115% of normal.

That’s a 10% increase in the last 7 days.

All major basins are currently above 100% of normal. That’s a significant milestone.

Southern Colorado benefited the most with two storm systems delivering 1-2 feet of snowfall, roughly a 20% increase in the last 7 days.

Snowfall totals from the last 7 days:

Wolf Creek: 24″

Silverton Mountain: 26″

Aspen/Snowmass: 16″

Telluride: 18″

Steamboat: 17″

The deepest snow in Colorado is now located near Wolf Creek Pass and near the Grand Mesa and West Elk Mountains near Aspen. Snow depths near Wolf Creek are around 5.5 feet.