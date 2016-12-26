Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Winter wallops Colorado, snowpack jumps to 115% of normal

Posted 9:41 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 10:43AM, December 26, 2016

 

 

Photo Gallery

COLORADO – Heavy snowfall over the Christmas holiday pushed Colorado’s statewide average snowpack up to 115% of normal.

Averaged Statewide Snowpack is 115% of Normal.

Averaged Statewide Snowpack is 115% of Normal.

That’s a 10% increase in the last 7 days.

All major basins are currently above 100% of normal.  That’s a significant milestone.

Southern Colorado benefited the most with two storm systems delivering 1-2 feet of snowfall, roughly a 20% increase in the last 7 days.

 

Snowfall totals from the last 7 days:

  • Wolf Creek: 24″
  • Silverton Mountain: 26″
  • Aspen/Snowmass: 16″
  • Telluride: 18″
  • Steamboat: 17″

The deepest snow in Colorado is now located near Wolf Creek Pass and near the Grand Mesa and West Elk Mountains near Aspen.  Snow depths near Wolf Creek are around 5.5 feet.

Related stories