Lochbuie police officer killed in crash on his way to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the first time in four decades, say locals, that an active police officer has passed away in Lochbuie.

Members of the police department confirm that Michael Anderson is the officer who died in a traffic accident Friday night.

He was off duty at the time but was on his way in for his shift, fellow officers told FOX31 Denver.

The Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the accident at 168th and Lima in Brighton in Adams County.

Officer Anderson leaves behind a daughter.

A GoFundMe account has been established in his name.

Lochbuie was incorporated in 1974.