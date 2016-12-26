Jefferson County teen shot by friend dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A Jefferson County teen who was allegedly shot by another teen on Friday night passed away Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The 15-year-old gunshot Vic from W. Bowles Pl. has passed away. Charges being amended to Reckless Manslaughter. pic.twitter.com/2NDvOXNZab — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 26, 2016

The shooting happened in the neighborhood at West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street at about 3 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Techmeyer said Monday that both the victim and suspect are 15 years old, but later clarified that the victim was 14 years old.

He also said the suspect and the victim were likely friends.

The suspect was initially in custody for suspicion of first degree assault but the charges have been amended to reckless manslaughter following the passing of the victim.

“Whether this was an intentional act or a tragic accident has yet to be determined,” Techmeyer said.