Giant seal climbs onto hood of car

TASMANIA — In Colorado, we occasionally see some elk or a mountain lion or a bear in a suburban area. They have different challenges in Tasmania.

Tasmania Police and parks officials were called to “secure and relocate a large seal” that made its way into suburban Newstead, and onto a car.

“The seal is presently in Penquite Road and should not be approached,” police warned on Facebook on Sunday. “Members of the public are asked to remain at a safe distance to avoid unnecessarily agitating the animal and risk harm to themselves or the animal.”

Police posted this photo on Facebook.

Police gave him the nick name “Mr. Lou-Seal.”

He was “collected” by police and Parks and Wildlife officers.

“After a medical check-up he will be released,” police said on Facebook.