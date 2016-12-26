Deputy shoots, injures man wielding knife in Frisco

FRISCO, Colo. — On Sunday evening at approximately 11:23 p.m. the Breckenridge Police Department requested officers in the County to be on the lookout for a black Toyota 4×4.

The vehicle had been reported as stolen from outside the Breckenridge 7-11 where it had been left idling in the parking lot.

Sheriff Deputies saw a vehicle matching the description at about 11:29 pm and stopped the vehicle on 10 Mile Road just off of Summit Drive in Frisco.

A Frisco Police Officer and Colorado State Patrol Trooper arrived on scene to backup the Deputies.

When Deputies approached, the man held a knife “in a threatening manner” and refused to respond to orders.

Officers used less-lethal means to attempt to disarm the man. According to the Sheriff’s Office, those efforts were not successful and the suspect charged at Officers with the knife.

A Deputy fired several rounds at the man, hitting him in the hand.

The man was arrested and medical assistance called to the scene. He was admitted to the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to process the scene of the shooting and conduct an investigation at the request of the Summit County Sheriff and Frisco Police Department.

The procedure of both departments is to withhold the identity of the officers involved at this time.

Also procedure for the Sheriff’s Office is to place the Deputy involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave until an internal review is conducted.

Officials say this is an active investigation and as such no others details are available for release right now.

There are no outstanding suspects and officials say the public is not in any danger.