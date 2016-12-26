Dakota Ridge High School student shot by ‘best friend’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- The 14-year-old victim of a Friday night shooting near Littleton died Monday at Swedish Medical Center, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesperson. Deputies said a 15-year-old friend of the boy shot him, in what has been described as a tragic accident.

Loved ones have identified the victim as Nathaniel Griego, who was a Freshman at Dakota Ridge High School in Littleton.

Candles and posters with messages of love and support awaited the family of Nathaniel Griego on Monday outside their home near West Bowles Avenue and South Platte Canyon Road. Nathaniel was taken off life support on Monday, according to authorities. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson said his organs will be donated.

“I loved that kid,” said friend Sidnie Thornton. “He just meant the world to me. [I’m] just shocked and just sad because he didn’t deserve it.”

Friends said Nathaniel was known for his big smile and big dreams. They called him a compassionate and caring person.

“When you were sad about something, he’d be right there for you,” said friend Lexi May. “He’d be like your shoulder to cry on.”

The 15-year-old suspect faces several charges including Reckless Manslaughter and Tampering with Evidence, but investigators believe the teen did not intentionally shoot Nathaniel. Classmates described the two as best friends.

“[The suspect’s] life is ruined right now because of this incident that he didn’t even mean to do,” said Dakota Ridge student Kaylee Obney.

The suspect is a Sophomore Dakota Ridge, according to classmates. Investigators believe Nathaniel was shot with a gun that belongs to one of the boys’ family members.

Grief counselors will be available for students and staff, according to Jefferson County Public Schools.

On Monday evening, district officials were busy crafting a notification to send to parents.