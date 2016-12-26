Brawls, false alarms force evacuations at malls across the country on the day after Christmas

Rumbles were reported at malls across the country on the day after Christmas.

Police evacuated the Town Center of Aurora and closed the mall on the day after Christmas, after what they described as a “large disturbance.” Police say it started with a post on social about a fight planned at the mall and escalated from there.

Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois

A large scale “disturbance” shut down the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois, on the busy post-Christmas shopping day, mall security confirmed. Witnesses say the mall seemed exceptionally crowded, and there had been talk of a rumble between groups of teenage boys. It’s unclear what started the fight, but witnesses said it began at about 7:30 p.m.

“We were in the food court, and all you hear is people saying, ‘oh there’s a fight going on,” said witness Desiree Dadson. “All you see is people fighting, cops coming, and handcuffed and kicked and then they stopped it.”

“It was big brawl, it was groups of people fighting.” said witness Mia Alvarez. “I saw security get scratched and a police got slapped in the face, it was all bad.”

Videos posted to Twitter show mall security intervening in skirmishes between people on multiple levels at the mall:

‘Hundreds’ of teens fight in Connecticut mall

Fox 61 reports a huge fight broke out at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut on Monday evening.

Manchester Police Captain Christopher Davis says several hundred teens were involved, and that several fights broke out. The mall was shut down shortly before 6 p.m. and cleared out in response. It was supposed to remain open until 9 p.m.

Mall in Ohio shut down after lockdown

Police in Beachwood, Ohio, say it appears the disturbance was “loosely organized on social media” and involved young people.

One juvenile was arrested for allegedly attempting to strike an officer that was dealing with another disorderly person.

After the lockdown, officers let people out of the mall one store at a time.

There were false reports that gunfire was involved.

No injuries were reported.

North Carolina mall shut down after fight among teens at the food court

The mall in Fayetteville was evacuated Monday afternoon, after police received reports of gunshots and robbery.

But officers now believe there was only a fight among teens at the food court.

Police say some people knocked over tables trying to run away, which may have sounded like gunfire.

False alarm causes panic in New Jersey mall

Panic ensued at a New Jersey mall Monday when people heard gunshots.

But it was a false alarm.

Officials say the loud bang was actually a falling chair.

Shoppers ran from the mall, causing two people to get hurt.

The mall closed for the rest of the day, and will reopen Tuesday.

3 hurt after fireworks set off inside Tennesee mall

Three people are injured after someone set off fireworks inside a shopping mall in Tennessee Monday.

Officials say some juveniles threw 20-firecrackers into a store at the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga.

None of the injuries are serious.

However, the popping sound caused a mad rush among shoppers to get out, because they thought the fireworks were gunshots.

One woman says she was trampled by other shoppers while trying to run out.

The mall later tweeted that it was returning to normal operations.