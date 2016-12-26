× Body discovered in Colorado River on Christmas Eve

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. – On Saturday Dec. 24 at about 3:30 p.m., Deputies responded to a call of a body seen in the Colorado River.

The body was spotted west of New Castle.

Deputies secured the area and Search and Rescue responded to retrieve the body.

By 5:30 p.m. the retrieval process was complete and the County Coroner took over the task of positive identification and notification of next of kin.

The body that was discovered is believed to be related to an earlier incident in the week.

On Monday Dec. 19, Deputies were called to a scene near the 109 exit-I-70. They recovered a Honda Ridgeline that had been stolen from a driveway at 43001 Hwy 6.

The Honda was driven over the Interstate and then crashed into the gate of an adjoining pasture.

The resulting search for the suspect between exit 109 and 105 jammed up traffic along the I-70 corridor.

Deputies were able to track the suspect to the river bank with a K-9 but lost the trail that night.

The following day, Dec. 20, Deputies returned to the area to continue the search. They located the suspect’s wallet, clothing, pools of blood and tracks leading to the river.

On Wednesday, Search and Rescue was called in to continue the search. They found a bloody knife in the same area of the blood and clothing.

They searched both sides of the River with specially trained dogs who indicated that the suspect’s body was probably still in the river.

Officials have not released further details regarding the identification of the victim.