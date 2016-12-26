× Annual Treecycle program means it’s time to toss the Christmas tree

DENVER — Christmas is over but you may want to cling to the holidays for a few more weeks.

The City of Denver understands how hard it can be to let go of the holiday cheer so the annual Treecycle program will continue through Jan. 15.

The program begins Jan. 4.

By recycling your tree through Denver’s Treeycycle program, you can help keep trees out of the landfill, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help create mulch that is available to Denver residents for free at the Annual Treecycle Mulch Giveaway & Leafdrop Compost Sale in the spring.

Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree:

Remove all decorations, lights, and the tree stand.nNatural (real) trees only! NO artificial or flocked trees. Set your tree out for collection during the two-week Treecycle collection period (Jan. 4 – 15). Christmas trees are collected by tree-only collection trucks during this period. Reclaim free mulch made from your tree at the Annual Treecycle Mulch Giveaway & LeafDrop Compost Sale in the spring!

Treecycle set out instructions depend on your regular trash service type.

Manual & Cart customers should set trees out at their regular trash set out locations by 7 a.m. on their trash collection day during the week of January 4th or the week of January 11th.

Dumpster customers should set trees in the alley by 7 a.m. on either Monday, Jan. 4 or Monday, Jan. 11 and the trees will be removed during that week.

Do not place trees in trash carts or dumpsters.

Trees placed in trash carts or dumpsters are mixed in with other trash and do not get recycled.

Instead, trees should be placed at least two feet away from dumpsters, carts and other obstacles so that they can be accessed by the special tree-only collection trucks.

Last year, Denver residents recycled nearly 20,000 trees.

For more information about Treecycle, the Annual Treecycle Mulch Giveaway and LeafDropCompost Sale, or other Denver Recycles programs call 311 (720-913-1311) or visit DenverGov.org/DenverRecycles.