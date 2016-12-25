Strong wind causes damage, power outages across metro on Christmas Day

DENVER – An estimated 10,000 people are without power across the Denver metro area as of 3:30 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy says the worst outages are in the Lakewood area with about 6,000 customers without power because of the strong wind.
LINK: Xcel Energy’s Power Outage Map
The power outages are being caused by tree branches and debris being blown onto their power lines.
Tree damage can be seen around the metro area from the heavy wind.
The wind is part of a strong storm system that brought heavy snow to the high country on Christmas Day. High Wind Warnings are in effect with winds reaching over 80 mph in some spots.