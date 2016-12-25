× Police arrest Alaskan man for attempted murder in Lyons

LYONS, Colo. – Deputies arrested an Alaskan man for attempted murder in the town of Lyons on Saturday, police said.

Police say that 34-year-old Rodney Burba Jr. of Ketchikan, Alaska was arrested around 4:15 p.m. after he repeatedly tried to cause a crash with his vehicle in the area of North Saint Vrain Canyon.

Burba was travelling with his 32-year-old wife on Christmas Eve when Burba “became anxious and agitated and consumed several pieces of edible marijuana gum,” according to police.

Officials say Burba asked his wife, who was driving at the time, to call the police because he felt he was going to pass out. She couldn’t call because she had no cell phone service.

The couple attempted to return to Lyons and Burba reportedly tried to grab the steering wheel multiple times trying to cause a crash, according to authorities.

Burba reportedly tried to cause a head-on collision with oncoming traffic or tried to cause the vehicle to drive over the side of a cliff.

Upon returning to Lyons, his wife was able to contact police. She told police she believed Burba was trying to kill them.

Burba was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the second degree, according to officials.

Burba and his wife were in a white 2016 Chevy Cruze sedan, if you were in the area and think you may have witnessed the erratic driving, you can call investigators at (303) 441-3650.