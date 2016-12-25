× Former Wham! singer George Michael dies at 53

Singer George Michael has passed away, his publicist told BBC News on Christmas Day.

Michael launched his career with Wham! in the 1980’s and continued to perform as a solo artist afterwards.

The British singer/songwirter “passed away peacefully at home,” according to the BBC.

In a statement to the BBC, the star’s publicist said: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Police tell BBC News there were no suspicious circumstances.