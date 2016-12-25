Crews battle brush fire near Arvada open space

ARVADA, Colo. — Strong winds are not helping firefighters who are battling a brush fire along West 82nd Avenue in Arvada on Sunday, officials said.

Multiple crews are on scene assisting the Arvada Fire District including West Metro Fire, North Metro Fire, and Westminster among others.

82nd Avenue is closed between Highway 93 and Culebra Street near Pattridge Open Space while crews battle the fire, Arvada fire said.

Officials have not released any other details about the fire.

Windy Christmas making it tough to fight a brush fire in Arvada #KDVR pic.twitter.com/6BxiVrlqjg — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) December 25, 2016

This story is developing.