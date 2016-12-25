× Christmas in the Park: Volunteers hand out much-needed supplies at Civic Center Park

DENVER — Volunteers helped make the holidays a little warmer and brighter for hundreds of people in Denver.

Hundreds of people gathered at Civic Center Park on Christmas morning for a free holiday meal and a special “free market.”

Volunteers from AfterHours Denver and several local churches and community groups have been collecting donations to give out at the annual Christmas in the Park event.

The group collected more than 700 brand new sleeping bags to give to those in need, as well as coats, blankets, gloves, scarves and shoes. The items were stacked on tables lining a path in the park, to let people “shop” for things they need.

Organizers say the event started several years ago with just eight volunteers. This year, they said there were more than 600 volunteers.