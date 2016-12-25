Broncos must win at Kansas City to have chance at playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Denver Broncos are facing their AFC West division rivals Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. And this time, it truly is a must-win.

If the Broncos, who are 2-0 in games played on Christmas Day, don’t come away with win, the playoffs will be out of the picture for the Super Bowl 50 champions.

The Broncos must win against the Chiefs and their Week 17 game against the Oakland Raiders to have a chance at advancing to the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

This game is a rematch from Week 12 in which the Orange & Blue suffered a rough overtime loss at Mile High. The Broncos blew an 8-point lead and failed to finish business in overtime resulting in a 30-27 loss.

We know who's bringing the tree to KC.#BeatTheChiefs pic.twitter.com/UjAQZvlus6 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 24, 2016

The game will be made even more difficult with the Broncos defense missing three of their top players. Derek Wolfe (stingers), Brandon Marshall (hamstring) and T.J. Ward (concussion protocol) are all expected to miss the game.

On the offense, the Broncos will be without tight ends A.J. Derby and Virgil Green (both concussions).

The Broncos previously played on Christmas Day in 1999 and 2004. In 1999, the Broncos beat the Detroit Lions and in 2004 they defeated the Tennessee Titans.