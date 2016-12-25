23-year-old driver dies after crashing into bus on Christmas Eve

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A 23-year-old man died after rear-ending a bus in Fort Collins on Christmas Eve. The driver’s identity has not been released.

It happened at about 10:15 p.m., on South College Avenue, near Fossil Creek Parkway, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

The man was driving a blue Ford Ranger pickup truck and was heading south on College Avenue when he rear-ended a City of Fort Collins Transfort bus, police said in a statement released on Christmas.

The driver was rushed to the Medical Center of the Rockies but doctors couldn’t save him.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and the bus driver was not hurt, according to police.

Southbound College Avenue was closed for approximately three hours while the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team investigated the incident.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the collision.