1 killed, 2 in critical condition after stabbing on Christmas morning in Denver

DENVER — One person was killed and two others were seriously hurt in a “stabbing incident” on Christmas morning in Denver.

It happened at about 2 a.m. on Pearl Street, near West 14 Avenue. That’s a few blocks east of the State Capitol.

The Denver Police Department said in a tweet that one person had died and two others were transported to the hospital. Police later said one of the people being treated at the hospital is considered the suspect. That man was arrested, but remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The other person is also in critical condition, according to Sonny Jackson with DPD. It’s not clear how that person was involved.

Police did not provide any details about what led up to the stabbing but Jackson said they were still actively investigating the case.