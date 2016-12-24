White Christmas in the mountains, windy on Front Range for Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A strong holiday storm will bring heavy snow in the mountains and lots of wind to the Front Range on Christmas Day.

High Wind Warnings will be in effect for the Front Range mountains and the foothills. Winds may reach 70 mph in spots.

The snow and wind is going to make things difficult for those travelling in the high country. Snow totals will reach the 4-8″ range for most mountain communities, with as much as 10-16″ in the San Juan Mountains.

For the Front Range, there is a slight possibility of isolated rain/snow showers through early Christmas morning. However, if any does make it to the urban corridor, don’t expect much accumulation.

In the afternoon, sunshine will emerge and winds will howl throughout the day with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunny skies are in the forecast for the remainder of 2016 with temperatures starting in the upper 30s Monday before warming up into the 40s the rest of the week.

Pinpoint Weather App: Interactive radar on your phone:

Download it now: iPhone / Android