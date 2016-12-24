Suspect in custody after ‘domestic situation’ at SPIRE building in downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – The SPIRE Condominium Tower was evacuated for a few hours on Saturday afternoon, Denver police said.

It started around 12:23 p.m. on Christmas Eve for residents living at the high-rise building located at Champa and 14th streets after a report of a “domestic situation,” according to Denver police.

#Alert: Police presence around 14th St/Champa. Officers attempting to contact man in an apartment related to possible domestic situation. pic.twitter.com/X0Xejp8lSd — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2016

The man reportedly started pulling fire alarms and threatening residents inside the 42-story building. The man was eventually located, and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and residents were allowed back into their homes when the situation resolved peacefully following an “extensive search” of the building around 2:30 p.m., police said.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

In a message to residents, SPIRE said it was a guest of a resident in the building.

"A guest of a resident had an apparent episode. No one was hurt. We could not communicate with you earlier because we were also evacuated, and the police gave specific instruction to not attempt to communicate with the building. He has been apprehended and the building has been cleared, there is nothing further to worry about."