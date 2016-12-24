PHOTOS: Brian Setzer Delivers Christmas Cheer to the Paramount Theatre

Denver — Brian Setzer and the Brian Setzer Orchestra came to Denver bringing a bag of Christmas cheer and a “Stray Cat Strut.” The 13th Annual Christmas Rocks Tour is a great way to celebrate the holidays. Covered in leopard print, playing his Gretsch guitar, flanked by his 18 piece orchestra, and selecting his set from over 25 different Christmas and holiday tunes, he got the holidays in full swing. Brian is the man who introduced Rockabilly to an entire generation of car clubs, cruisers and hollow body guitar players. Since the early 1980’s Stray Cats records, more than four Christmas albums and plenty of music with his Orchestra, Brian just makes wonderful music for the year-round. He’s admired by young and old. His thing is timeless as is his music, ducktails and suede shoes, he knows how to “Rock this Town” and for the fans it was a great way to experience Christmas Comes Alive. Forget the photos, go for a ride in your ’57 Chevrolet.