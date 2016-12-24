News anchors lose it over co-worker’s horrible artichoke dip

CALGARY, Alberta — Sometimes food for the holidays is so bad and you just can’t hide it.

That was the case for the morning news team at Global News Calgary recently. The show was taking turns showing off their holiday recipes.

The clip of traffic reporter Leslie Horton sharing her admittedly terrible artichoke dip with her co-anchors has gone viral with over 5 million views on YouTube.

Meteorologist Jordan Witzel was the first to try the dish and his reaction showed just how bad it was.

“At first I’m like, well, it’s not that bad, but the vinegar…” Witzel said.

“But there’s no vinegar in there!” Horton replies, before Witzel cuts her off by spitting the food into a napkin.

Fellow anchors Amber Schinkel and Scott Fee lost it in laughter and gagged as they tried the dip as well.

“It’s artichoke dip, but something went terribly wrong,” Horton said.

Horton said she improvised with the recipe by putting in lemon instead of an orange and throwing in some celery salt and oregano.

“It burns,” Schinkel said, holding her throat.

The vinegar taste came from Horton’s use of pickled artichoke rather than the real thing.