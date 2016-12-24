Iconic Broomfield ‘Christmas House’ lights its last year, soon up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- An icon of Christmas in Broomfield is lighting Tincup Circle for the last time. The "Christmas House" will soon be up for sale, according to the owner, Karen Vaught.

After 27 years of elaborate lights and Christmas music, the owner can't afford the display's price tag. The house was built with Christmas in mind, there are more than 40 Christmas trees inside the house and thousands of visitors show up every night.

Vaught said set up for the lights takes 10 weeks and she can't afford to hire help setting up all of the display.

The news saddened many who came to see the house on Christmas Eve, likely for the last time.

"It's just so sweet that these people spend so much time to make everyone happy. And bring joy to families," said Sandi Bass, who estimates she has visited the house every year for 14 years.

It's not clear when the house will hit the market, but Vaught hopes whoever buys the house will continue the tradition. She's even considering including all of the Christmas decorations in the price.